No. 3 Kalispell Glacier ends regular season strong with dominant 56-10 win over Missoula Sentinel

MISSOULA — No. 3-ranked Kalispell Glacier played spoiler to Missoula Sentinel's senior night with a dominating 56-10 victory over the Spartans.

However, it was Sentinel who struck firstwith an over 50-yard touchdown throw by Jace Koshatka to Sam Sirmon for an early 7-0 lead.

The Wolfpack answered back with a touchdown of their own after a long drive, when on fourth and goal quarterback Jackson Presley ran in into the end zone to tie the game.

Glacier outscored Sentinel 14-3 for the rest of the first half behind two rushing touchdowns from running back Kobe Dorcheus.

The second half was all Glacier as they cruised to victory and now look ahead to the playoffs with the No. 2 seed from the Western division clinched and a bye week secured.

