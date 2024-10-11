No. 4 Kalispell Glacier bounces back from last week's loss with 56-0 romp over Kalispell Flathead

KALISPELL — A week after suffering its first loss, No. 4-ranked Kalispell Glacier got healthy against crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead on Thursday at Legends Stadium.

Quarterback Jackson Presley accounted for five touchdowns, Kobe Dorcheus rushed for 147 yards and No. 4-ranked Glacier beat the Braves 56-0, a rebound victory after a 35-14 loss at Helena Capital the week prior.

The teams traded possessions to start the game, but Glacier eventually took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Presley to Cooper Pelc. A long Presley throw to Ethan Anderson helped set up the score.

Presley extended the lead on the Wolfpack’s next possession with a touchdown run, and then Weston Robinson returned an interception 30 yards for a TD as Glacier jumped ahead 21-0 late in the first quarter.

Presley and Pelc hooked up again on another touchdown throw earlier in the second, and Glacier held a 28-0 lead. Presley later scored on another touchdown run — his fourth of the first half — and the game was officially out of hand with the Wolfpack up 35-0.

Glacier led 42-0 at the half after Mark Ahner blocked a punt and recovered it for a TD, and on the first play of the third quarter Kobe Dorcheus ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run to make the score 49-0. Carson Baker capped the scoring by taking a short pass from Presley 67 yards to the end zone in the third.

With the win, Glacier improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Western AA. Flathead fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the league.

