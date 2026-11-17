Less than 100 miles separate the two teams competing in this weekend’s 6-Man state championship game, as Jordan will visit Grass Range-Winnett.

“That’s another class act team with a lot of power. They have firepower everywhere and play good defense. We’re going to have to bring our A game, but the good thing is it’s only 100 miles down the road,” Jordan head coach Jason Bollinger said.

“It should be a lot of fun to have that many people. We’ll know each other back and forth all the way and it’ll be a lot of fun.”

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Jordan has 'done the little things' to earn berth in 6-Man title game

This is Jordan’s third title game appearance after losing in 2018 and winning in 2019. The Mustangs have been steadily building towards this game for the past four years, increasing their win total each season before finally breaking through as the 6-Man East division champs.

“I had two brothers on the (2019) team and the rest were my cousins pretty much,” said senior A.J. Murnion. “They all played their hearts out and we’re going to do the same, hopefully.”

“I’m proud of the boys. All year long we’ve worked on the little things and said we’d let God sort the rest out,” Bollinger said. “The tackling, controlling the ball and controlling the clock and how we conduct ourselves on and off the field. And they all bought in. It was one of the coolest things to be a part of that I’ve ever done, and I’m proud of them.”

Those little things coach Bollinger speaks of aren’t just on the football field, but they carry over into the classroom, as well.

“We get to practice on time. We don’t get any detentions. I know that sounds crazy, but we don’t. We just don’t do that,” Bollinger said. “Treat our teachers with respect and when you start living your life like that good things are going to happen."

Jordan and Grass Range-Winnett are slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Grass Range on Saturday afternoon in what should be a raucous environment.

