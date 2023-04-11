John Alberta, championship-winning football coach at Billings Senior, dies at 91

BILLINGS — John Alberta, who in 1979 coached Billings Senior to a state football championship, died in Billings on April 1 at the age of 91.

Alberta was a longtime teacher and coach at Senior and served as the Broncs' head football coach from 1971-81. In 1979, Alberta guided Senior to a 34-28 victory over Great Falls CMR in the Class AA state title game at Daylis Stadium in Billings, which marked the program's first title victory since 1947, a 21-20 victory over Butte.

Alberta was born in Red Lodge on Feb. 26, 1932. According to his obituary, Alberta graduated from Carbon County High School before earning a college degree from Chadron State in Nebraska. He served in the U.S. armed forces in Korea from 1952-53.

According to his son Brad, Alberta was a teacher and coach in Gillette, Wyoming, before being hired at Billings Senior in 1971 where he remained until his retirement.

A reception for Alberta, an avid golfer, will take place on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Hills Golf Course. Alberta's memorial service was held April 8 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings' Heights.

