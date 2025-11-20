'It's a real blessing': Scobey takes undefeated record in to 8-Man championship game

GREAT FALLS — One more win to go.

That's all Scobey needs to cap a perfect season and win the 8-Man state championship. The Spartans took down Fort Benton 46-14 in the semifinals and now has a bout with Drummond-Philipsburg on deck.

"We've been dreaming about this stuff since we were little kids," senior Cooper Axtman told MTN Sports via Zoom on Thursday. "Watching (coach Brock Berryhill) coach these other teams all the way up to the state championship and in to the playoffs. We've all just dreamed of doing that and ... we want to end it on the right way."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'It's a real blessing': Scobey takes undefeated record in to 8-Man state championship game

"We've been at it since March. Weight room, summer workouts, and that's really great," senior Brecken Maher said. "Almost the whole team shows up and I think that really shows that we do care."

While Scobey may be unbeaten, there has been some adversity along the way.

Notably, Maher started the year as quarterback but he suffered an injury early on which then propelled sophomore Reese Tande to become the field general.

Axtman and Maher — now a running back — said that really brought the Spartans together.

"Everybody really put all of our belief in to him," Axtman said. "We knew he could get the job done, and we just went out there and we played as hard as we can for him."

"When it happened, I thought my season was over. I don't know, it just felt like that," Maher said. "Reese stepped up, he's doing amazing. And I came back and just been great ever since."

It's an unselfish group, Berryhill said.

"They really care about each other and they care more about the team success than their own individual accolades," Berryhill said. "It shows the way we play. We play really hard. We play for each other."

Scobey will welcome in Flint Creek co-op of Drummond-Philipsburg in what is a rematch of the 2020 championship game, one in which the Titans prevailed.

"It's kind of funny though, a lot of these guys had older brothers that played on the 2020 team that played against Flint Creek," Berryhill said. "I think four or five dudes have a sibling that played in that game. So we're somewhat familiar.

"It's a real blessing and we're soaking it all in. So we're excited."

"It's always cool to get that rematch," Axtman said. "We all were watching that game when we were playing them and it's definitely fun. It's going to be fun to play them again."

The Spartans and Titans clash in Scobey on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the right to be crowned state champion.

