'It's a dream': Great Falls CMR's Lincoln Senter commits to Griz for football

GREAT FALLS — On July 3, Great Falls CMR incoming senior lineman Lincoln Senter announced on social media that he'll be heading to the University of Montana to play football.

"I'm really excited. I mean, I never would have expected it," Senter said Wednesday morning at C.M. Russell High School. "It's a dream. I used to watch these kids growing up, and I feel like I'm still in shock. Like, it really won't settle in til I get there."

Senter said his recruitment to Montana began when Griz recruiting coordinator Justin Green paid a visit to CMR, and that's when Green invited Senter to come out to Missoula.

"From there, signed up, went to the big-man camp, did well, competed," Senter said. "Talked to some of the coaches and then I got invited back. Went on a little photo shoot the day before the camp on (June 28) and then performed well, and I got an offer after camp. So, I'm blessed."

He said after the offer came in, it felt right to go ahead and commit.

"It was probably going to be my best offer, my first offer," Senter said. "Me and my parents talked about it, we kind of decided, like, it's perfect. Like the coaches, super funny, super great and ... it's a good place there."

Senter will be, of course, joining a program that is hunting for FCS national championships year-in and year-out.

"Great culture, for sure, and I feel like it's going to be great to compete for them and just be a part of that," Senter said. "Go see things and be around other players that, you know, want it the same as you."

What makes this commitment even more impressive is that Senter was not even a starter to begin last season for the Rustlers and had to earn his spot midway through the fall.

"I feel like, kind of (an) underdog, like I just kept working," Senter said. "Put on a ton of weight and lived in the gym, and I feel just like a good story — like, show anyone you could start. Just take things seriously and go to the next level."

CMR head coach AJ Wilson said he's excited for Senter.

"He's taken over this last six months to a year," Wilson said. "Just creating himself to be the next football player that he can be."

"It's important for the program, but more importantly, it's awesome for Lincoln."

A lot of athletes go in to their senior year still going through their recruitment process, but Senter said it's a weight off his shoulders he's already committed.

"Recruiting wasn't too stressful, but there's some things you're worrying about, like performing pretty well," Senter said. "I'm still going to try my hardest, but just texting coaches every day, (I) don't got to worry about that. You know, just take it easy and perform well."