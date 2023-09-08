Carbs, protein, energy: Inside Joliet football's 15-year pregame dinner tradition

JOLIET — The Joliet football team has been having pregame team dinners for the past 15 years under head coach George Warburton, who says it was actually the moms who approached him with the idea.

"They knew that these kids sometimes don't eat the best, so they wanted to bring in some complex carbs and some proteins to get us some energy for the next day," Warburton said.

"It's a great thing. We all get to know each other. We all come together for our kids, then they get to home with their tummy full that night and mom doens't have to worry about dinner," Janice Ward said.

Thursday night’s dinner? Spaghetti, Caesar salad, brownies and chocolate milk. But what is the top meal these guys have had?

“Probably the chicken enchiladas. My mom makes them, they're pretty good," Graidy Ward said. "I ask for them on my birthday, so they're pretty good."

"Spaghetti. I think that's kind of a tradition go-to. Chicken enchiladas are always amazing. We get some ribs once in a while, and I think that's my favorite," Warburton said.

As for who can put down the most food?

“Probably Townes Catron," Graidy Ward said. "He's just built of muscle and he eats so much throughout the day. He's always eating. You see him in the hallways and he's always eating."

The J-Hawks, ranked No. 6 in Class B this week, are hoping those carbs pay off Friday night as they host Baker.