Jack-of-all-trades River Wasson powering No. 4 Great Falls CMR entering league play

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR's football team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2009 season, which was also the last time it won the state championship.

With convincing wins over Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky, the No. 4-ranked Rustlers are out to their best start under fourth-year coach Dennis Morris and look to keep the train rolling as they head into Eastern AA conference play this week against Billings West.

“We couldn’t feel any better. It’s really the progress we’re making from week to week,” said Morris. “Coming out of two-a-days to Week 1, being sloppy, and cleaning that up, making good progress into week two.

“This week, hopefully we make that some progress again and just keep climbing. This is a team that has nothing to lose. These boys have played their butts off and I’m proud of them.”

A big part to the early success the team is due to senior River Wasson who plays wide receiver, defensive back and contributes on special teams. Wasson goes into Week 3 with three touchdowns (tied for most in Class AA) and over 300 all-purpose yards. He told MTN Sports what his day-to-day motto is, and it proves why he continuously improves every time he steps onto the gridiron.

“Getting 1% better every day. Just always improving and making sure you do everything you can to get just at least a little bit better,” Wasson said.

Through the first two games of the season, the second-year varsity player has nearly surpassed his entire junior year stats. His work was done long before the season began, as he was attending multiple camps and checking off his summer goals.

“Just get bigger, stronger, and better at my position,” Wasson said.

Morris has high praise for the standout athlete, stating he knew Wasson would be one of the go-to guys by the time his senior year came around.

“River is a dude. If you don’t know River Wasson is a dude, you do now. He is so valuable to us. On the offensive side he’s automatic,” said Morris. “Give me a one-on-one with River Wasson and we’re going to take it every time. He’s going to go up and get that ball.”