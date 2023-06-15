“I feel like I have a lot to prove”: Calgary native Matteo Civitarese ready for East-West Shrine game

GREAT FALLS — With the 2023 Shrine game approaching, players and coaches are getting more and more excited but possibly no one more excited than Matteo Civitarese. Matteo played for Notre Dame High School in Calgary, Alberta and was selected as one of the two Canadians to play in this years Shrine game.

“I’m truly excited to be here. Being the only Canadian on this team I feel like I have a lot to prove out here,” said Civitarese. “It’s just a good experience, getting better against people I’ve never played against and I’m truly excited to be here.”

As much as it is about having fun for Matteo, he also feels that he is representing something bigger.

“I take pride in that. It means a lot representing my high school, my city, my province, and even Canada. It’s a huge honor to me and my family.”

Matteo played in the Canada Cup and made a big impact for Team Alberta. He totaled over 250 all-purpose yards and finished with three touchdowns. The big stage is not new to him and he has set the bar high for himself entering Saturday’s game.

“I’m expecting to make plays for sure. I’ve been in high competitive games before, participated in the Canada Cup and was an impact player there so I expect to make some plays come Saturday.”

The atmosphere of the Shrine game has been talked about a lot and the talks have given him much to look forward to. In a matter of days it will no longer be the talks, but instead it’ll be the real deal for Matteo and all the other players.