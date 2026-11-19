BILLINGS — It all goes down in Worden on Friday.

Defending champion Manhattan will visit Huntley Project to decide the 2026 Class B football state championship.

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Huntley Project gearing up to host defending state champion Manhattan

"They are well-coached. They align in the right spot. They do a lot of scouting. Their coach watches a lot of film, I know that. They're going to try and get us where we're weak," Huntley Project head coach Kevin Avison said.

"We've worked this week in practice on how to counter that from the offensive side. They're big, strong and physical. They match up a lot like us on defense, so we know what we're up against."

Though the championship experience looks like it leans in Manhattan’s favor, as this is their fourth consecutive appearance, don’t forget that the Red Devils have a bevy of individual state champion wrestlers on a team that’s won five straight team titles on the mat.

“From experience, playing in big games, wrestling in big matches and having been there before — but as far as football being a team sport, individual state championships are great. But when you can go out there with 10 of your brothers, 40 of your family members and all the support in the stands, I really, really think they're going to exceed our expectations," Avison said.

With the two teams separated by just over two hours, you can expect quite a showing on Friday night. Project has even brought in extra bleachers for the game, which also features the return of Wes Kragt. The Manhattan coach led Project to the 2008 Class B football crown.

“It's going to be a great atmosphere. These last couple weeks with the quarterfinals and semifinals, I haven't seen our place packed like it has been," Avison said. "Winning breeds success, which breeds support, and we can feel it. But once we step out on the practice field we are focused, locked in and want to take care of business."

Project and Manhattan slated to settle the score on Friday night at 7 p.m.