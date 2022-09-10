Huntley Project drubs Missoula Loyola, moves to 3-0

WORDEN — Huntley Project continues to roll early in the season, as the Red Devils dismantled visiting Missoula Loyola on Saturday, 44-7.

Project pounced out of the gates after forcing a three-and-out, as the Red Devils took the game's opening play more than 40 yards deep into Loyola territory. While Wylee Lindeen fumbled on the goal line, teammate Kolby Lechner jumped on it for the Red Devils to give them a 6-0 lead.

Then David Wohlfeil took over for Project. Wohlfeil first scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jake Cook, then plunged in from 9 yards out late in the first quarter to give Project a 19-0 lead. Wohlfeil added a second rushing touchdown in the second quarter to vault the Red Devils to a 25-0 advantage at halftime.

Garett Sholley had 196 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense for Project, and also had 16 tackles on defense. Lindeen added 104 rushing yards. As an offense, the Red Devils amassed 449 rushing yards.

With the win, Project moves to 3-0 and will host Anaconda next weekend. Loyola drops to 1-2 and will play Red Lodge in Week 4.

