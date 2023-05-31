27th annual 6-Man All-Star Game is Friday in Highwood

HIGHWOOD — The 6-Man All-Star game between the Red and Blue teams are what plenty of athletes look forward to as they begin their high school football careers. Now that they have reached their senior year, that dream that they have been waiting for has become a fast reality.

“It’s a really big honor for me because I’m the only one from my school this year,” said Richey-Lambert’s Tiegan Cundiff. “I’ve come and watched these all star games for the last two or three years so it’s pretty neat to be in it.”

“This has been the thing I’ve wanted to do since I started high school football,” added Austin Hobbs of Froid-Lake. “It’s just a good feeling.”

Some seniors have made the decision to end their football careers after the high school level, and this game gives them one last chance to take the field. Fromberg’s Cairan McKevitt was excited to learn that his career had one more game in it.

“I’m so excited. After my last game … I thought I was never going to touch the field again. I had no college offers but now I get to come back out here with some people I know from playing the game over the years and have fun one last time,” said McKevitt.

Broadview-Lavina’s Hank Tuszynski was offered to play football in college but decided not to go that route. As he made the decision to turn down the offer, he knows this will be his last time stepping onto the field to compete.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely going to be a good memory that I will cherish forever,” said Tuszynski. “I’m really going to miss football. I’m really grateful for this opportunity. I think it’s going to be a fun time for everyone and I can’t wait to go out and play another football game.”

All team members are spending the week in Highwood leading up to the game, giving them all a chance to bond and enjoy the all-star experience. While this game is meant to be all about fun, they are also bringing the competitive spirit.

“These boys are pretty competitive,” said McKevitt. “We are a smaller bunch compared to the blue team but that don’t mean we don’t pack a punch.”

“It’s been a little bit of trash talk back and forth but nothing too serious,” said “Tuiszynski. “I’m sure once it gets to game time it will turn up a little bit.”

The game will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. from Malek Field in Highwood.