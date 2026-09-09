High standard: No. 5 Kalispell Flathead looks to keep rolling after 2-0 start

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Flathead football team has a little more energy this year, thanks in part to a 2-0 start.

That high energy and work ethic is also the product of coach Mac Roche, who wanted to establish a winning culture when he took the job in 2025.

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'High standard': Kalispell Flathead looks to keep rolling after 2-0 start

With only two wins to show for that effort last season, Roche is confident in his guys after matching that win total already.

“They've bought in from the day that I stepped in here,” said Roche, whose team is No. 5 this week in MTN Sports' Class AA power rankings. “These guys have bought in, and last year we just didn't have enough time before the season to prepare, and that senior group really laid the foundation. But this group of juniors and seniors this offseason, they made the decision that they worked extremely hard, and we hold them to a high standard.”

For seniors like Kohen Rilley, it was easy to work hard for Roche after seeing the early results on the field.

As for matching the coach's energy every day, Rilley believes he has an unfair advantage in that department.

“The amount of Red Bulls the guy drinks a day is absolutely astronomical,” Rilley said. “That helps so much, and like his attitude, it's a it's a can do, and we will win attitude.

Even the newest addition to the team has bought in, with Whitefish transfer Bear Barker leading the offense at quarterback.

Barker has fit like a glove with his new team and is making the most of the opportunity to play his favorite position.

“I knew what I wanted to be and what I wanted to do with my high school football career, so I made that decision to come here,” Barker said. “Everyone's been so welcoming. I've made so many new friends. I'm happy with where I'm at.”

Those friendships have led to success on the field with an offense Barker has complete faith in, given he has hit nine different receivers in each of his first two starts.

But these players know that to keep their success going they all need to be on the same page.

“We need a lot of conditioning; we need to make sure the best eleven guys that are on the field do their job, and they do it well,” Rilley said. “I think Bear has definitely helped with that, keeping us, as well as I, accountable for every position and every bit of our actions.”

Flathead will play in Missoula against Hellgate High on Friday.

