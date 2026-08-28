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High school football roundup: Season kicks off under Thursday night lights

Brayden Garza
Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Helena's Brayden Garza falls toward the goal line to score a first-quarter touchdown against Billings Skyview at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, in Billings.
Brayden Garza
Posted

The 2026 Montana high school football season kicked off Thursday with a trio of games.

Billings Skyview and Helena High christened the new Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis; Bozeman handled Missoula Hellgate; and Columbia Falls and Lewistown kicked off the Class A season inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Scores and highlights are below.

Bozeman 56, Missoula Hellgate 14

Bozeman rolls past Missoula Hellgate to open season

Helena 41, Billings Skyview 14

Hot start leads Helena past Skyview, 41-14

Columbia Falls 34, Lewistown 26

Columbia Falls opens with win over Lewistown inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium

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Results from around the state