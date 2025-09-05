High school football: Fort Benton stops Belt in 8-Man clash among Thursday slate

Five games dotted the high school football schedule Thursday night.

In Class AA, Butte stormed past Billings Skyview 33-13 on the road while Missoula Sentinel knocked off No. 3 Great Falls CMR 6-0. A big showdown in 8-Man lived up to its billing as No. 3 Fort Benton beat No. 2 Belt 24-22.

Check out the highlights and details below:

CLASS AA

Missoula Sentinel 6, No. 3 Great Falls CMR 0

After a scoreless first half, Sentinel struck with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rudy Hess to Kyler Haslam. That ended up being the game's only score, as the Spartans' defense kept Great Falls CMR off the scoreboard entirely.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Missoula Sentinel knocks off No. 3 Great Falls CMR in defensive slugfest

Sentinel held CMR to six first downs, and 0-for-9 showing on third down and 132 total offensive yards. The Spartans' Jake Boggust recovered a fumble on a promising CMR drive in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the shutout.

Butte 33, Billings Skyview 13

Hudson Luedtke caught three touchdown passes from Brooks Vincent to lead Butte to a road victory. Peyton Johnson had a scoring run and Jaeger Hansen returned an interception for a TD as the Bulldogs built a sizable first-half lead.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Butte picks up convincing win at Billings Skyview

The Falcons got their points on two touchdown passes from Jaxon Zagata to Jackson Carter.

At halftime, Skyview celebrated the 30th anniversary of its 1995 state title team. That year, the Falcons went 11-1 under coach Rob Lebsock and won the Class AA championship with a 27-20 victory over Bozeman.

MTN Sports The 1995 state champion Billings Skyview Falcons are honored at Daylis Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Billings.

8-MAN

No. 3 Fort Benton 24, No. 2 Belt 22

Truman Giese's fourth-quarter touchdown and two-point conversion gave Fort Benton the lead and two defensive takeaways in the final minutes helped maintain it as Fort Benton knocked off Belt in a ranked matchup.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 3 Fort Benton knocks off No. 2 Belt in 8-Man showdown

Blake Waldner set an early tone for the Huskies with a 29-yard touchdown run, but Giese scored from 3 yards out to help tie it 8-8 in the second quarter.

Slater Lords had a long catch and run for a touchdown, putting Belt up 16-8, but a Giese-to-David Olson TD pass tied the game again. In the third, Waldner turned a Huskies interception into another touchdown run as Belt grabbed a 22-16 advantage. But it didn't hold up.

Other Thursday scores:

8-Man

Fairview 64, Poplar 0

6-Man

Highwood 62, Alberton 0

