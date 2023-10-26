Helena High set to square off against Billings Skyview in first round of Class AA football playoffs

HELENA — Helena High and Billings Skyview have not met on the football field since 2018, when Helena came out victorious in a 57-14 rout. But the teams will meet again Friday night in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Vigilante Stadium.

“It's about our kids first. And it's about, you know, putting their progression not only as football players, but more importantly, as people at the forefront," said Helena''s Dane Broadhead, who has a 13-6 overall record since taking over as head coach of the Bengals.

“It’s playoff football, man. There’s nothing better.”

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Vigilante Stadium 48 hours prior to their 2023 playoff game versus Billings Skyview this Friday at 7PM.

Kehler Woodland, a senior lineman for the Bengals, has high hopes of ending his career with a postseason run.

“As a lineman, it’s all about the feet work, you don’t want to slip out there, but this season means a lot to me, I just hope we (can) push through this year,” Woodland said.

Woodland is a 6-foot, 245-pound lineman who who plays on both sides of the ball. He is also the team’s punter and has played fullback in the past as well.

During his career, Woodland has amassed about 100 total tackles. Woodland has nearly eight sacks with an interception and a recovered fumble to add to his stats, but he isn’t focused on that heading into this week’s playoff matchup.

“We should be good, I hope it’s better than our Capital game,” added Woodland. The Bengals fell to crosstown rival Helena Capital earlier this year 35-0, which was the last time the Bengals lost a game. Helena High is currently on a four-game winning streak heading into their contest with Skyview on Friday night.

“We’re feeling great, we’re ready to go, ready to get some big wins,” said Helena linebacker and running back Trygve Braun.

Braun averages about 25 rushing yards per game and has eclipsed 350 yards in his career. He has also accumulated about 45 total tackles this season.

“This year, I stepped up big and started playing a big role. I just follow my coaching and trust in my coach and go out and play hard," mentioned Braun.

Braun looks to extend the season with teammates such as Woodland, as coach Broadhead will have his guys prepared prior to their 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday against the Falcons from Skyview.