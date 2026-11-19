HELENA — Helena Capital senior Gavin Starcevich is taking the next step in his football career after committing to Montana Tech.

Starcevich made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Bruins, playing running back and nickel corner. During the regular season, he rushed for 1,053 yards and 12 touchdowns.

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Capital's Gavin Starcevich commits to Montana Tech

But Starcevich said his time with Capital gave him more than success on the field.

“It’s not only made me a better football player, it’s made me a better person, a better man, a better student,” Starcevich said. “I think that’s something that I’ll carry with me for not only college, but I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish also saw that growth, especially in Starcevich’s leadership during his senior season. Mihelish helped connect him with college coaches during the recruiting process

"I think those three coaches reached out and (Montana Tech coach Kyle) Samson got him down there and got him a visit. And, you know, he deserves everything he gets. He's a good young man,” Mihelish said.

Now, Starcevich turns his attention to Montana Tech. He said the Orediggers are getting a hard worker who plans to bring the same effort he gave throughout his time with the Bruins.

“All I can really do is give my best effort forward to Montana Tech and everything that they have for me,” Starcevich said.

With his high school football career behind him, Starcevich can now look ahead to his next opportunity at Montana Tech.