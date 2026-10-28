Helena Capital’s Gavin Starcevich brings physical style, leadership into playoffs

HELENA — For Helena Capital senior Gavin Starcevich, running the football is about more than picking up yards. It’s about setting the tone for the Bruins.

The running back and nickel corner is coming off a big performance against Butte, rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns as part of a 383-yard effort on the ground for Capital.

“I think it was a lot of fun,” Starcevich said. “I came off the sideline a couple of times with a big smile on my face because there was nothing like being a running back and running the ball.”

Coach Kyle Mihelish said Starcevich’s physical running style is backed by the work he’s put in throughout his time at Capital.

“One thing about Gavin is he runs hard. He hits the hole hard,” Mihelish said. “He’s a dedicated kid. It’s just his personality. He wants to do well.”

That impact goes beyond the carries. Starcevich is one of Capital’s captains, a role Mihelish said he has embraced as a senior.

Starcevich said his intensity comes from wanting to represent his teammates, coaches and program the right way.

“It just doesn’t come from one person playing hard,” Starcevich said. “It comes from all 11 guys on the field coming together.”

With Great Falls High coming to Helena for the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Starcevich and the Bruins are hoping that team-first approach can keep them moving forward.

