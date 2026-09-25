Helena, Capital prepare for 54th crosstown football rivalry game

HELENA — A Helena classic high school football rivalry returns Friday night as Helena High and Capital High prepare for the 54th edition of the Helena crosstown matchup at Vigilante Stadium.

The annual meeting between the Bengals and Bruins continues to bring strong community attention and added emotion for players, coaches and fans across Helena.

“People come out for this Helena High and Capital High,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “Kind of draw a line in the sand and you're either Bruin or Bengal this week.”

Capital enters the rivalry game looking to rebound after a loss to Kalispell Glacier. Mihelish said the defeat exposed areas his team needs to improve moving forward.

“They exposed us in some areas, which is good, where we can work on and get a little better,” Mihelish said. “But no, we're excited for this week.”

Meanwhile, Helena High comes into the matchup on a two-game winning streak after edging Kalispell Flathead in a close contest last week.

Bengals head coach Dane Broadhead said his team has responded well in preparation for the rivalry game.

“I think the guys have bounced back well,” Broadhead said. “I think they're prepared for this one. I think we've had a decent week of prep and, yeah, now it's time to go get it on (Friday) night at Vigilante.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the rivalry, Broadhead emphasized the importance of staying focused.

“It’s a football game. You know, that's all it is at the end of the day," Broadhead said. "And whichever team executes will likely be on top.”

Kickoff between Capital and Helena High is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.