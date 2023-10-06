Helena Capital football hoping to bounce back Friday for Senior Night

HELENA — Following their third loss of the season last week on the road at Kalispell Glacier, Helena Capital (3-3) is looking forward to the home stretch. The Bruins host Missoula Big Sky (3-3) for Senior Night on Friday.

It was a tale of two games following a home shutout of crosstown rival Helena before last week's 56-0 loss to Glacier.

“Yeah, we got off the bus and I didn’t have them ready to go, so I’ll take the blame on that and we’ll be ready to go (Friday) night,” said Bruins coach Kyle Mihelish, who team had eight turnovers a week ago.

“Glacier, they just took it to us, they’re a good football team, (but) we can’t do that, never been a part of a game like that. That’s on me and the coaches,” added Mihelish.

Tuff Adams, a senior leader on the team this year is near the top of the Western AA with six total touchdowns and over 300 yards on the ground this year.

“Face the noise, listen to it, embrace it and use it, it’s all about coming back and being strong, coming together and not separating,” said Adams. “It’s a short road ahead (and a) matter of being there for each other. We, not me — that’s our motto.”

Helena Capital lost 24 seniors from last year's Class AA state championship team, but has 25 seniors on this year's team. last year and have another 25 on the team this year.

“We've just got to win, that’s always the goal, play as a team, play for each other, that’s really it,” said senior receiver Zach Reller.

Vigilante stadium is a place Reller enjoys playing, and Senior Night will be the final home game of the Bruins' regular season.

“Vigilante is great. It’s one of the few grass fields left in Montana in the AA, so it’s always good, just like crosstown was, having a mud bowl, not sure that’s going to happen tomorrow but, it’s still fun to look forward too,” Reller said.

Capital will face off against the Eagles under the lights with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

