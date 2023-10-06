Healthy Owen Reynolds adds explosiveness to No. 3 Red Lodge

RED LODGE — Red Lodge senior Owen Reynolds looks every bit the player he was two years ago.

After a pair of knee surgeries sidelined Reynolds for his junior season, he's burst back onto the stage in a big way for the No. 3-ranked Rams.

"It was tough watching them play and not playing. It's my favorite sport I've always wanted to do, so it was really tough. But it made me just work harder," Reynolds told MTN Sports.

Two knee surgeries could have zapped Reynolds of the explosive traits that make him so dynamic, but he didn't let that be an option, along with a little help from his teammates.

"I've kind of thought of it as my junior and senior year, so that's made me work harder," Reynolds said. "There were multiple other kids that got hurt, so working with them — it wasn't a good experience, but it was nice to have other people there."

"Last year was pretty tough on a lot of those guys," Red Lodge head coach John Fitzgerald said. "They took this offseason to heart and put a lot of time and effort into the weight room and summer conditioning. They just came out ready to go this year."

Now Reynolds is one of the main reasons the Rams are unbeaten, as he's given quarterback Thomas Buchanan another lethal weapon on one of Class B's top offenses.

No one has slowed these guys down, and it's going to be a tall task to do so.