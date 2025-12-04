'Great pride': Polson's Cody Haggard selected for NFL's Native All-American Game

POLSON — It's not every day a student-athlete from a small town is recognized on a national level for their achievements, but that's the case for Cody Haggard, who was selected as one of 70 student-athletes from across the nation to play in the NFL's Native All-American Game.

Haggard is a standout tight end and linebacker for the Polson Pirates football team and a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

His performance on the gridiron, along with his heritage, earned Haggard an invite to the Native All-American Game in Minnesota, where he will get to represent his home state, his team and, most importantly, his tribe.

“I take great pride in it and knowing that I'm a part of this bigger thing,” Haggard said. “Being able to represent it just means a lot, and it keeps me motivated."

Along with being a talented athlete, Haggard is also a 4.0 student who goes above and beyond in the classroom and for his community, an effort which has been noticed by his coach, Carson Oakland.

“Cody exemplifies hard work and what we're trying to build here,” Oakland said. “I think he represents our school in a really positive way, and then you kind of see once he got selected for that, you can see what kind of pride that brings our community, as well. So it's really cool to have him represent his family, himself, our football program, and our school and community in such a positive manner.”

Although Haggard is being recognized for his athletic achievements at the Native All-American Game, he hopes to use this game to build up his network for a future career.

“I kind of want to just try to make some connections,” Haggard said. “I don't have too many friends outside of Montana, so being able to meet other people who are just like-minded and then having the chance to learn more about the game. It'll be definitely a fun experience.”

Haggard will be joined in the Native All-American Game by Hunter Kindness of Lodge Grass (Crow Tribe), Anthony King-Burgee of Lockwood (Rosebud Sioux Tribe), Da'Shaun Jackson of Wolf Point (Fort Peck Tribe) and Pierce Caton of Red Lodge (North Cheyenne Nation). The coaches for the game are Levi Horn and Ahman Green.

Horn, a Washington native, is a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation and was an All-American offensive tackle for the Montana Grizzlies in 2009.

Green is a member of the Choctaw Nation and had a 12-year NFL career. He went to four Pro Bowls and is the Green Bay Packers' all-time leading rusher.

The Native All-American Game is Dec. 14 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

