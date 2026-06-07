Great Falls High's Steele Harris commits to Wisconsin

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High standout Steele Harris has announced his commitment to play football at the University of Wisconsin.

Harris, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete in the Class of 2027, revealed his decision Sunday after receiving interest from several Division I programs.

The Bison star is coming off a standout junior season in which he featured extensively on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Harris totaled 42 receptions for 781 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 460 rushing yards and five scores. Defensively, he recorded 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Harris helped lead Great Falls High to the Class AA playoffs and has emerged as one of Montana's top college football prospects. He follows his brother Reed Harris to the Power Four level. Reed spent three seasons at Boston College and emerged as a high-level deep threat in the ACC, before transferring to Arizona State this offseason.

Steele will enter his senior season this fall before joining the Badgers program in 2027. Wisconsin is entering its fourth season under head coach Luke Fickell and competes in the 18-team Big Ten Conference alongside programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

