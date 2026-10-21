GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High senior Rivers Herring isn't afraid to lower his shoulder.

The Bison running back and strong safety prides himself on being one of the most physical players on the field, whether he's carrying the football or coming downhill to make a tackle.

“I look for the contact. I like hitting,” Herring said. “You got to be more physical to run someone over and then keep getting yards after contact.”

That physicality has made Herring a key piece on both sides of the ball for Great Falls High. But coach Coda Tchida says Herring's impact goes well beyond what he does with the football in his hands.

“He might be small, but man, he's mighty,” Tchida said. “He's hard to tackle. He's always leaning forward, he's always finding those extra spots in the run game to run through

tacklers.”

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Great Falls High's Rivers Herring leads Bison with physicality, positivity

Herring has earned that trust through consistency. Tchida said the senior hasn't fumbled in two seasons and has continued to improve his vision, strength and explosiveness.

He's also developed into one of the Bison's leaders, even without a captain's “C” on his chest.

“When he does talk, they listen,” Tchida said. “He really is willing to do anything for his teammates.”

That positive approach carries a deeper meaning for Herring.

His father died by suicide during Herring's freshman year. Herring said his father's work ethic, including his service in the Air Force and years spent pursuing his doctorate, has stayed with him and helped shape his own approach to life.

“Ever since then, I've kind of tried to work harder,” Herring said. “I try to spread positivity and show that working hard does pay off.”

For Herring, that positivity can be as simple as picking up a teammate after a tough play.

“You really truly don't know what another person's going through,” Herring said. “So if you can kind of be that highlight in someone's day, it's always a good thing.”

That team-first mentality also shows up in the Bison backfield.

Herring shares carries with close friend Mason Cannon, and rather than worrying about touches, Herring is quick to advocate for his teammate.

“I would think of myself as a decent running back, but I also think of Mason as a great running back,” Herring said. “He's super physical. He's super strong. He's a great leader, so I just look up to him a bunch.”

Tchida said that willingness to put the team first has been part of Herring's growth during his four years in the program.

Now, with his senior season nearing its finish, Herring is trying to appreciate the time he has left with a group he's grown up alongside.

“These are the guys that I've played with my whole life,” Herring said. “I love them all. I know they're all going to do great things.”

As Great Falls High heads into its crosstown matchup against CMR and then the postseason, Herring's legacy with the Bison is still being written. But for Tchida, watching the senior grow into the player and leader he is today has already meant plenty.

“I'm just super proud of the effort he's had all year for us,” Tchida said, “and watching him become the man and the leader that he's become has been special for me.”

