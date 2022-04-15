Great Falls High's Reed Harris commits to Boston College for football

(This article will be updated)

GREAT FALLS—Great Falls High junior standout Reed Harris committed to Boston College for football on Thursday after receiving several offers in the past few months from FBS schools across the nation.

Harris’ commitment status had been a regular topic of discussion on social media after his breakout year his sophomore season on the football field. He signaled the conclusion of his college search with this tweet below:



I am proud to announce that I have committed to play for the Boston College Eagles! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way! #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/ZD4TkBAq0b — Reed Harris (@reedharris05) April 14, 2022

Harris is a three-sport star in football, basketball and track. Widely considered one of if not the best athlete in the state, Harris will join a small but elite company of football players to play at the FBS level not only from Great Falls High but from the city of Great Falls.

Harris will have one more year under center for new Great Falls High Coach Coda Tchida as well as his winter and spring sports seasons to round out his star-studded Bison career.