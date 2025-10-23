GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, Oct. 9, Great Falls High senior defensive end Colter DeVoss became the all-time program sack leader in the Bison's 27-6 win over Belgrade.

"I made sure I got the sack, I looked at the sticks and . . . I saw I tackled the quarterback behind the line, and then I got excited," DeVoss said during the Bison's Wednesday practice at Great Falls High. "I had to make sure."

Great Falls High's Colter DeVoss now the all-time Bison program sack leader, passing older brother Wyatt

But this record is a special one to DeVoss because of who he had to pass to break to it.

"It was pretty cool to break my brothers record," DeVoss said.

The previous sack record was held by Colter's older brother Wyatt, who currently plays football for Montana Tech. Wyatt was a first-team all-state selection his senior year with the Bison.

"I'm just super proud of (Colter) with all the hard work that he put in. He deserves it, he's the dude for it," Wyatt DeVoss said at Montana Tech's campus on Tuesday.

"Actually, I was bummed that I couldn't be there to witness it in person. But I happened to be on a facetime call with my mom and it was announced on the intercom and I was able to hear it from here in Butte. So I was very excited about that."

At the moment Colter got the record-breaking sack, he said it was a "great feeling."

"I was just in the moment, I just kind of blacked out," Colter DeVoss said. "I just kind of went crazy."

Colter said knew going in to the Belgrade game he was one sack away from the record.

Bison head coach Coda Tchida said that Colter learned a lot from Wyatt while he was at Great Falls High, and that's a big reason Colter broke Wyatt's record.

"(Colter's) work ethic is . . . top notch out on the football field as well," Tchida said. "He earned it. It was a very exciting night and we're looking forward to obviously (Friday night's crosstown game against Great Falls CMR) where he can go out there and hopefully get a few more sacks there and moving in to the playoffs as well."

Wyatt said if anyone was going to break his record, he's "very proud" it's Colter.

"I'd like it to be my own blood, you know, my brother," Wyatt DeVoss said.

"It's pretty cool to know that he's supporting me through this and he's there for me if I ever need him," Colter DeVoss said. "It's pretty cool to have a brother like that."

Colter DeVoss and the Bison take the Great Falls Memorial Stadium field for the final time this season Friday night at 7 p.m. in search of an eighth-straight crosstown win over CMR.