High school football roundup: Great Falls rolls past Belgrade in Thursday showdown

GREAT FALLS — Steele Harris' three total touchdowns led Great Falls High to a 27-6 Eastern AA football win over Belgrade Thursday night at Great Falls Memorial Stadium.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls High rolls past Belgrade in Thursday Eastern AA showdown

The game swung in Great Falls' favor immediately, as on the opening kickoff the Bison (2-4) forced a fumble and recovered it. On the next play, Harris took a direct snap and rushed it in to the end zone.

Belgrade (1-5) found itself in a rough spot right away and would not be able to respond. The Bison would add two field goals heading in to halftime.

Harris would then score another rushing touchdown of over 40 yards in the third quarter, propelling the Bison to a 20-0 lead. Then in the fourth, quarterback Tristan O'Leary connected with Harris on a pass for the junior's third total score.

Additionally, it was announced during the game that Bison senior edge rusher Colter DeVoss became the all-time program sack leader after his drag-down in the first quarter.

Other high school football scores:

CLASS AA

No. 3 Billings West 20, No. 2 Gallatin 13

Matt Ludwig threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Colt Johnson, and Jack Ryan's strip-sack-recovery helped West seal the win over Gallatin and take over first place in the Eastern AA standings. Read more.

Missoula Hellgate 35, Helena Capital 14

Vince Paffhausen had a hand in four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — to help Hellgate pull past the reigning-champion Bruins. Capital led 14-7 after a pair of Brit Linder touchdown runs in the first quarter, but the Knights outscored the Bruins 28-0 over the final three quarters.

Paffhausen threw touchdowns to Parker Link, who also added a rushing TD, and Everett Roberts. With the win, the Knights improved to 2-3 in the Western AA. Capital fell to 1-4.

8-MAN

Plentywood 56, Poplar 26

6-MAN

Sunburst 57, St. Patrick's 14