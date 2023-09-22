Great Falls High pulls away from Billings Senior, improves to 3-2

BILLINGS — The Great Falls High Bison won an Eastern AA road game at Billings Senior on Thursday, 27-7, to improve their record to 3-2.

The offenses failed to muster much in the first half, as a 32-yard field goal by Caleb Litzinger midway through the first quarter gave Great Falls High a 3-0 lead that would hold until late in the half. With just 59 seconds remaining before the teams hit the locker rooms, Izayah Brown plowed in from 1-yard out to give the Bison a 10-0 lead.

Great Falls opened the second half with another scoring drive capped by a 44-yard pass from Riley Colette to Dane Gundlach. Senior answered as Ryder Murdock threw a strike to MacLain Burckley who raced past the defense for a 70-yard score to make it 17-7. Murdock came in for Peyton Oakley who left with an injury in the first half.

Great Falls, though, methodically moved the ball down the field and ate up clock before Colette found Cole Azar from 24-yards out to push the lead to 24-7 in the fourth quarter. A Bison field goal with just over two minutes to play made it a 20-point margin.

Great Falls (3-2 overall, 2-1 Eastern AA) will play host to Bozeman Gallatin next week, while Senior (1-4, 0-3) will play at Belgrade.