Great Falls High players teach the next generation of Bison football stars

GREAT FALLS — Most camps are ran by coaches with the intent to give kids as much information as possible. Things are ran a little differently at the Great Falls High football camp. The current Bison players are the ones coaching the campers, but they are also creating bonds with what could be the next generation of Bison players.

“It’s nice meeting most of these guys. I think it’s just awesome to meet new people,” said eleven year old Hurley Grant. “You get to meet them, and it makes it so you’re not as shy when you’re older.”

The Bison coaches are still around to supervise and step in when needed, but their voices are rarely heard during camp hours. Bison head coach Coda Tchida told MTN Sports that he wants the players to teach the kids the way things are done within their program, and added that the kids would rather hang out and listen to the “guys in the jerseys.”

The camp focuses on the fundamental of football for the first hour and a half before feeding the kids some pizza. After lunch time is when the fun begins. The kids play games and compete in competitions like “fastest man at camp.” The second half of camp gives more room for kids to connect with Bison players, as Hurley mentioned he made a new friend on the team after facing him in a one-on-one game.

Twelve year-old camper Kaine Showers said he was very excited to be at the camp, and hopes that one day he can become apart of the Bison program. Kaine attends games at Memorial Stadium during football season and has noticed the energy on the Bison sidelines.

“I’ve been here before to watch their games and the coaches are insanely hyped. Every game they’re hyped, the players are hyped, and it’s cool to watch them,” said Kaine.