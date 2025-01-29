Great Falls High holds signing for eight football seniors, all moving on to programs in Frontier Conference

GREAT FALLS — The Bison football team at Great Falls High was led by a large group of seniors this past fall, and eight of them have been rewarded with an opportunity to play in college. On Tuesday, the school hosted a signing for the aforementioned athletes who are all moving on to programs in the Frontier Conference.

"I went down (to Billings) for my recruitment day and I knew right away that it was my place," said Rocky Mountain College commit Deegan Duffy at Tuesday's signing.

"I was ecstatic, I was so excited," said Montana Western signee Isaac Tolan. "It's just the perfect fit for me, and my buddy Mason (Kralj)'s coming with me, so it can't be any better."

"I thought of like joining the military maybe, but that would be like potentially going really far away," said MSU-Northern commit Caleb Litzinger. "I love my family, and I love Montana, and so I just love being able to potentially come back and watch Bison games."

Duffy is the only player of the eight that is going to Rocky, and he said his excitement level is a '10 out of 10' to go play with new teammates.

"Going down to Billings and meeting new people, and just the experience of getting to go play college football," Duffy said. "Cause not a lot of people get to do it."

Tolan said that he hopes having this big signing class, as well as the season the football team had, left a mark in the schools history.

"That's what we wanted to do, obviously we wanted a state championship, but we didn't get there," Tolan said. "We just hope that we made a mark, set the example high for these younger guys, and hopefully they'll continue it."

Litzinger only played on the Bison football team for two seasons, as he joined at the start of his junior year. He said when he started playing that he didn't think moving to the next level would even be an option.

"People have told me, they were like, hey man, as a kicker, you can do big things and like do a lot of stuff," Litzinger said. "I kind of thought about it, but I didn't really think I would ever be going to college for kicking at all."

All three said they were very happy to share the signing alongside their fellow, but now former teammates, as starting next year they will be on opposite sides of the field — beside the ones going to their respective schools together.

"It's surreal just having so many teammates that are signing, and knowing that I'll get to see them next year when I travel," Duffy said. "I'm happy for them that they get to play college football as well."

"I can't describe it, this team means everything to me," Tolan said. "Every moment leading until that (playoff loss to Butte), just everything together. Sad to see it's over, but now I get to compete against them."

"That's how we practice, so I don't feel like it's going to be too different," Litzinger said. "But then obviously after the game, we're all going to have good laughs and stuff."

The other Bison honored at the signing were Mason Kralj (Montana Western), Schafer Garness (Montana Tech), Riley Collette (Montana Tech), Braedon Rankin (MSU-Northern) and Dain McMann (MSU-Northern).