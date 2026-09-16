GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR football dropped its season opener but has reeled off two straight wins since, and the Rustlers are looking to make it three in a row this week when they face No. 4 Gallatin.

A big part of that turnaround? Dual-threat wide receiver and defensive back Devyn Smith.

Smith says the foundation of his success starts long before kickoff. In fact, it seemingly never ends.

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Great Falls CMR riding momentum behind versatile standout Devyn Smith

"Making sure I get good sleep all week and make sure I'm eating the right foods all week, so I got proper fuel for my body," Smith said.

That discipline hasn't come without support. Smith credits his mother for the sacrifices she's made — both in time and money — to help him get to where he is.

"She's been with me every day," Smith said. "I just really want to make her proud, you know? Spending money on camps and stuff in the summer, buying me the food and drinks I need — yeah, she's just my biggest supporter. So it's just, I just want to make her proud in everything I do."

CMR coach A.J. Wilson says Smith's drive to make his mom proud translates into the energy he brings to his teammates every day.

"I don't know if I've ever seen Devyn Smith without a smile on his face when he's walking around here," Wilson said. "He's a great teammate to these guys, brings joy to them, and brings that energy and happiness to us."

Part of what makes that chemistry work is history. Smith's quarterback, Beckett Crouch, has been one of his best friends since elementary school.

"He's one of my best friends since elementary school, man," Smith said. "He was the one throwing me the ball in elementary school. We've been friends for a really long time, so that always helps."

Wilson says Smith's commitment extends well beyond football season, pointing to last year when Smith focused solely on basketball but still put in extra work on his own.

"He works when nobody's watching, you know, and that's a big thing for a lot of kids. They need to see those things," Wilson said.

"Even when he said he was going to only play basketball last year, he was in the gym every morning shooting hoops. He works hard, he grinds it out. And again, it's that extra work that people probably don't see."

Looking back, Smith says the advice he'd give his freshman self is simple: put in the work others won't.

"Do the things that people aren't doing," Smith said. "So like getting extra work in, the small things again, like eating right, drinking, doing all the little things you need to do to be successful."

