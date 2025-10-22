Great Falls CMR quarterback Caleb Taylor breaks program passing completions record, jumps older brother Cole

GREAT FALLS — In Great Falls CMR's 32-8 win over Billings Skyview last Thursday night, a new Rustler program record was set by senior quarterback Caleb Taylor, as he became the new all-time leader in passing completions.

"It's pretty special knowing that I'm going into the record books with some of the all-time greats at CMR like Brady Leaf, Ryan Leaf, Cole (Taylor, Caleb's older brother), Dave Dickenson," Taylor said following Tuesday's practice at CMR High School.

The previous record of 326 was held by Caleb's older brother, Cole Taylor.

"(Cole) was actually home this weekend and I just kind of joked around with him. He didn't like it very much," Caleb Taylor said with a laugh.

Cole was a second-team all-state and first-team all-Eastern AA quarterback in 2021 and 2022 for the Rustlers, and now currently suits up for the Montana State Bobcats as a linebacker. He said Caleb reached out to him after breaking his record.

"My mom texted me and said Caleb just broke your record, and I was like, 'What? What record?'" Cole Taylor said at Tuesday's Montana State practice at Bobcat Stadium. "Later that night (Caleb) texted me and said, 'Hey, buddy, I'm sorry I broke your record.' So I went and looked, and found out he actually did, so I was pretty happy for him."

"I kind of told (Cole) in the previous years, ever since I've started, that's been one of my goals, is to break one of his records," Caleb Taylor said.

Cole said that if one of his records had to go down, he was "super stoked" it was his little brother who did it.

"(Caleb's) been working really hard for that, coming in with me when he was in sixth, seventh grade when I was in high school and just coming in and watching and studying," Cole Taylor said. "And so I was super happy and proud of him."

CMR head coach AJ Wilson said Caleb breaking the record is a testament to how much work he's put in during his time with the Rustlers.

"Caleb is ... here day in, day out," Wilson said. "We have open gyms in the winters, in the spring. He's ... first guy here doing what we ask every single day. Super happy for him."

While one record has gone down, Cole still owns two Rustler programs records.

"(Caleb's) got a couple more to try to take down," Cole Taylor said. "So we'll see if he can get it done in his last couple games."

Caleb Taylor and CMR look to cap off the regular season with a 6-3 record and win the annual crosstown game for the first time since 2017 against Great Falls High at 7 p.m. Friday.