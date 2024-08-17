Great Falls CMR football 'way ahead of schedule' as fall practice kicks off

GREAT FALLS — Friday was the first day of high school fall practice, and Great Falls CMR already likes where they're at.

After some down years, the team hired new head coach AJ Wilson back in January.

"They're ready to hit the ground running like they were today," Wilson said at Friday's late practice. "Day one was very good, we are way ahead of schedule. Being ahead of schedule it allows us to do more."

For it being the first official day, Wilson said the guys had 'great energy.'

"They were excited," Wilson said. "Early team meeting [Friday] morning to go over our team expectations, what's needed out of us each and every day. So that was awesome, everybody was there."

He and his players also have a belief that this season is going to be different than years past.

"I think this senior class has a little chip on their shoulder," Wilson said. "Three-and-six last year ... three-and-seven the year before. These guys, they got a bone to pick."

A couple of his seniors are Nicholas Donester and John Szewczyk. They each have high confidence in the team.

"I think everyone's excited, I think we're ready to go," Donester said. "First game you know I definitely think we're going to win. I got real good expectations."

"It feels strong, it feels healthy," Szewczyk said. "We've had a lot of corruption and trouble a lot of times, but it feels healthy and good this year. We're ready to go we're going to hit it hard this year."

The first game is against Flathead, a team who like CMR is coming off a down season. Wilson knows they can't take them for granted.

"We're ready to get to Flathead, we're ready for competition," Wilson said. "They were down last year as well and they've gotten coached up all summer. I'm friends with a couple of their coaches up there. They have a good staff and they're going to be ready for us, and we'll be ready for them."

CMR heads to Flathead for a 7 p.m. game Aug. 30.