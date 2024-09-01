Great Falls Central stampedes past Alberton in season opener, wins 50-12

GREAT FALLS — Two teams coming off rough seasons looked to get off on the right foot Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, as Great Falls Central welcomed in Alberton.

By getting out to an early 22-point lead, the Mustangs were able to breeze the rest of the way to a 50-12 win.

Great Falls Central scored a touchdown on its first possession in only two plays. Senior quarterback Kaden Corry hit freshman Reece Hammond in back-to-back plays to put the Mustangs up early.

Corry would throw his second touchdown of the game in the ensuing drive, this time to freshman Kole Bosley.

The Panthers would get on the board for the first time trailing 22-0 when junior Tam Dao rushed in a touchdown. But they were too little too late to try and stay in the contest.

Great Falls Central got out to a 38-12 halftime lead, and would score the only two touchdowns in the second half.

