Great Falls Central football team 'ready to play' with young core, new coach

GREAT FALLS — In the past two seasons, Great Falls Central football has won a combined three games. But with a new coach and a young core, the team feels confident entering this fall.

"It's been a fun summer for us for sure," said first-year head coach Matt Stevens. "We got a lot of young guys that are really hungry. They've got something they want to try and prove."

The team has one senior in quarterback and team captain Kaden Corry.

"We're pretty energetic, we're ready to play," Corry said. "We really want to play, we're excited. We wish the game was tomorrow."

Corry has been helping Stevens out a lot with helping the younger core.

"Most of our guys this year are sophomores and freshman so we got a lot of new guys, a lot of raw talent" Stevens said. "(We're) working with them to get them in the right spot and make sure they've got what they need to be successful and give them the best opportunity we can."

"It's the next generation of football for the Mustangs here, and I'm grateful to be here to lead them to more experience and have them better themselves," Corry said.

Kickoff is in exactly one week for the Mustangs, and they get to start it off at home.

"To have the opener be at home, it's just so much more exciting for the guys and to be under the lights of (Great Falls Memorial Stadium) on top of it, it's one heck of an atmosphere for them," Stevens said.

Great Falls Central faces Alberton Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.