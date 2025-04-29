Great Falls' Broden Molen, first Montanan to suit up in All-American Bowl, commits to Arizona for football

GREAT FALLS — The first Montanan to play in the annual All-American Bowl — Broden Molen — committed to continue playing college football at the University of Arizona on Monday afternoon at Great Falls High.

Molen is one of the top college prospects in Montana for the class of 2025, and it was a special afternoon for the Bison senior long snapper.

"I had a feeling that it was the right choice," Molen, who played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January, said of his commitment. "Me and my parents didn't really want to tell anyone else because I wanted to do a cool announcement thing, and I talked to them, and we came to a decision that it was the best choice for me, and that it was just an amazing opportunity."

Molen received offers from a handful of major Division I programs, but he said that heading to Tuscon, Ariz., was best for him while on his visit with the Wildcats.

"I met the coaches, got to see how they work and everything, learn what some of their programs are like, and I just fell in love instantly," Molen said. "Everything they had to offer was just absolutely incredible."

He said he knew for about half a week that he was going to pick Arizona, but keeping it a surprise for all those at his signing made the moment more memorable.

"The hardest thing ever was keeping it a secret from everybody because I just wanted to tell everybody and enjoy it with them," Molen said. "But I worked hard, I kept it a secret and then I announced it, and it was a lot of fun.

"It feels good to be able to say that yhe University of Arizona is my new home."

Molen was joined by his family, friends and Bison coaches at the signing.

"It makes me feel like I'm at a game or at something," Molen said. "I'm in front of all these people and they're celebrating with me, and it just makes me feel nice and warm and fuzzy inside to be able to celebrate it with other people."

