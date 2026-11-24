GRASS RANGE — For the first time in the history of either Grass Range or Winnett schools, state championship hardware will grace the trophy case.

The Rangers wrapped up an unbeaten football season on Saturday with a 52-8 win over Jordan in the 6-Man title game.

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Grass Range-Winnett revels in first state championship

“We got some experience after last year, and we knew we don't want that feeling again. We don't want to lose another state championship," Grass Range-Winnett's Freddie Allen said, referencing last year's double-overtime loss to C-J-I in the championship game. "We worked hard the entire playoffs. From the beginning we knew our goal was to be right here and win it. We worked hard and it paid off."

Back in 2022, the two schools had to join Lewistown out of necessity and played Class A, where the Eagles won the state championship. But to be able to lift a trophy with their two schools just four years later is a truly remarkable accomplishment.

“It's super rewarding. We're two really small schools. Just over 40 students enrollment between the two combined," Grass Range-Winnett coach Jaxon Allen said. "There is such unity between these two communities and these boys. You'd never know who was from where."

The cupboard won’t be bare next season, either. The Rangers lose two seniors and bring back the majority of their offensive production, so there’s a chance we could see Grass Range-Winnett playing in its third consecutive title game.

“We're going to have a heck of a crew. We'll get right back at it. We go to the (Montana State University) camp, the small-school camp early in June," Jaxon Allen said. "The boys will be ready to roll. Most of the guys are running track and working on their speed, so we'll be right back in the saddle next year."

What a time to be a Ranger, as they’ve got things rolling up small-town central Montana.