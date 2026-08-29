GRASS RANGE — Grass Range-Winnett exacted a bit of revenge upon Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday afternoon, as the Rangers shut out the defending 6-Man state champions 47-0 in a rematch of the 2025 title game.

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Grass Range-Winnett dismantles defending 6-Man state champion Chester-Joplin-Inverness

"This game is meaningless. It's non-conference, no playoff implications," Grass Range-Winnett coach Jaxon Allen said. "Yes, we want to do well, but the focus in camp was just getting cohesive and fluid. We're a really evenly keeled team in terms of talent."

The Rangers led just 8-0 after the first quarter but rolled up 30 points in the second quarter, capped by a leaping touchdown grab by Randy Olson from Liam Bantz.

Olson’s younger brother Ryan added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Rangers, while Randy Olson had one touchdown passing, one rushing and one receiving.

"He can cut and do things that a bigger body athlete cannot do. The laws of physics would not allow such things. If you ever get the pleasure to watch Randy Olson you'll see that he somehow skirts the border of the laws of physics in terms of spinning out and tipping over," Allen said.

Grass Range-Winnett will visit Roy-Winifred next Friday night, while C-J-I will host Jordan on Saturday.

