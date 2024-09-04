'Good start to the season': Great Falls CMR opens 1-0, looks ahead to home opener against Missoula Big Sky

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR Rustlers opened their season with a 28-14 road win over Kalispell Flathead last Friday.

New head coach A.J. Wilson picked up his first win at the helm of the program as the team defeated the Braves for a second consecutive year.

"We were resilient in the second and third and put a full game together after that," Wilson said at Tuesday's practice. "Happy with our performance. I think we left some points on the field, but good start to the season."

Wilson said, "It feels good to be 1-0."

"But you know if we get the job done this week we'll be 2-0," Wilson added. "Day by day, working week by week. So focus is on 1-0 on the week, and that's Big Sky."

Junior J.D. Lofgren also said the team is taking it week by week.

"We had a good week last week but that's the past," Lofgren said. "Always looking at the future and what it holds."

Missoula Big Sky is next for CMR, but the Rustlers get to play it on home turf.

Lofgren said the team is "pumped" for it.

"Going on the road is always tough and then when you have a home game, it's a refresher," Lofgren said. "You get a little break, you got full energy to go out there and just do the best you can."

Wilson also sees the excitement.

"They're happy, they're excited to get to (Memorial Stadium) and put on a show for their home fans," Wilson said.

But even with home-field advantage this time, Wilson said Big Sky is a "bigger, better team than they were a year ago" when CMR won the meeting in Missoula.

"They're going to give us a good challenge on Friday night, and you know we're excited for them to get to town," Wilson said.

Big Sky at CMR kicks off at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 6.

