Glasgow football gears up for Class B quarterfinal challenge vs. Bigfork

GLASGOW— November football is exactly where every high school teams wants to be. For the Glasgow Scotties, they punched their ticket into November with a big win at home as they defeated Baker 34-12.

As they head into the Class B quarterfinals, the road doesn’t get any easier — literally. Glasgow will be traveling over 400 miles one way to go up against the top seed in the West, Bigfork, which has not lost a game all season long. Glasgow has been strong on the road throughout this season with a 3-1 record, but has to take it a step further now.

“The playoffs are a special case,” said head coach Patrick Barnett. “It doesn’t matter who’s undefeated at this point. It just matters who wins at the end of the day.”

The Scotties offense has played very well this year, putting up nearly 300 points. But this week they face a defense that has only given up 83 points through nine games. As tough a challenge as it may seem, Glasgow senior quarterback Mason Donaldson is confident they can get the job done.

“We have to run our stuff right in practice this week and out there and execute,” said Donaldson. “We have to find their weaknesses, find their spots.”

A trip to the semifinals is on the line for both teams, and that is no foreign territory to this Scotties. Two years ago, Barnett and the Scotties reached the semis but they fell short on the road to Manhattan. This year they look to take it one week at a time, but not losing sight of the end goal.

The quarterfinal matchup will kick off at 1:00 on Saturday afternoon in Bigfork.