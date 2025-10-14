GREAT FALLS — Glasgow High School's football team is now 7-0 following a 24-7 win over Missoula Loyola this past Friday night on a neutral field in Great Falls.

The Scotties keep improving game by game and are feeling confident, seniors Khye Gamas and Wyatt Sugg said.

"I feel like we can do anything we want as long as our guys up front want to and everyone just wants to be a part of it," Gamas said following Friday's win at Great Falls Memorial Stadium. "Just as long as we're all pushing through it, we're going to do it."

"We're ready to take on the pressure and everything," Sugg said. "It, like, comes down to a lot of the blocking up front and everything. There's just, like, the willpower to keep going."

Glasgow football focusing on 'the little goals' amid current undefeated season

At halftime of Friday's win, the Scotties led the Rams by only 12-7. Then, Glasgow completely controlled the next two quarters.

Gamas and Sugg said commanding the second half shows what their team is all about.

"Our will to drive and push through that adversity that we face, if we couldn't do that we wouldn't be 7-0," Gamas said. "We have that mental mindset that we're going to do it and we believe in each other."

"We have a really good defense and everything, so I knew we were just going to do fine," Sugg said. "And we bounced back like I knew we were going to."

Head coach Patrick Barnett said his guys have the utmost trust in each other.

"That's the big thing right now. That's what they're doing, they're playing for each other," Barnett said. "They've had to grind from when they were freshmen, they earned all their spots that they have gotten. They haven't been given anything."

Although, Gamas and Sugg said they want to see a little bit more out of the team to ensure the Scotties are ready for a deep run in the Class B playoffs.

"Keep going 100% every play, we cannot take a play off," Gamas said. "We take a play off, that's where we're going to get beat. But if we go 100% and just keep working hard, we're going to be just fine."

"Of course we want to go to state and everything, but we want to get, like, the little goals that lead up to it," Sugg said. "Winning games . . . even like getting a first down, that's a goal we want, too. The little ones lead to the big ones."

Glasgow's undefeated campaign rolls on Friday night in a road contest against 5-2 Conrad. Kickoff against the Cowboys is at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.