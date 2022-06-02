'Getting guys to gel quickly' key to success in Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

BUTTE — Brock Berryhill, Scobey's head football coach, recognizes the narrow span of time he has to prepare his team for this Saturday.

The head coach of the Red Team has a surplus of talent to work with but just five days to get them ready for their clash with the Blue Team in the 38th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Montana Tech.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

"Getting guys to gel quickly together is the key to this whole thing," he said at a Wednesday afternoon practice. "The team that can get their guys to gel quicker is the team that's gonna have success on Saturday."

Mark Rathbun, Park City's head football coach who is leading the Red Team, concurred.

"Yeah it's definitely difficult," he said. "Especially the offense. Putting in plays and getting everybody on the same page. Everybody does something different."

For the coaches, there's a lot of game-planning and strategizing that'll go into Saturday's contest. For the players, it's about striking a balance between aiming for the win and soaking in the experience of suiting up in their high school jerseys one last time.

"The winning part really comes on Saturday," said Plentywood's Lane Wienke who will play center and nose guard. "This whole weeklong program should be mostly fun until Saturday comes and it's time to get serious and it's game time."

38th BOB CLEVERLEY 8-MAN ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS

BLUE TEAM

PLAYERS

Jacob Johnson, Ennis

Kole Hill, Sheridan

Brand Ostler, Ennis

Leyton Wagner, Flint Creek

Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls

Preston Smith, Darby

Avery Metesh, Flint Creek

Cooper Bradshaw, Clint Creek

Carson Varner, Victor

Silas Acker, Superior

Rye Brastrup, Joliet

Canyon Parks, Victor

Erik Strom, Thompson Falls

Charley Adams, St. Ignatius

Nathan Schraeder, Thompson Falls

Jacob Gauthier, Park City

Coyle Nagy, Charlo

Joseph Gilman, Sheridan

Samuel Konen, Twin Bridges

Andrew Robbins, Darby

Zakary McCormack, Sheridan

Braydon Zempel, Charlo

Kaiden Batzler, Sheridan.

COACHES

Mark Rathbun, head coach, Park City

Jason Ostler, assistant, Flint Creek

Carson Oakland, assistant, St. Ignatius

Jered Koskela, assistant, Thompson Falls

George Warburton, assistant, Joliet

RED TEAM

PLAYERS

Carter McDowell, Simms

Jacob Remsh, Simms

Kanyon Taylor, Fairview

Teagan Jorgensen, Cascade

Drake Berreth, Chinook

Kyler Kempton, Culbertson

Tugg Taylor, Circle

Cameron Brusven, Plentywood

Toby Niederegger, Chinook

Brock Hanford, Fort Benton

Aiden Perkins, Culbertson

Josh Hammerly, Scobey

Colter Ball, Fort Benton

Erik Field, Westby-Grenora

Kyle Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness

Timothy Lane, Fort Benton

Oskar Pula, Chinook

Turner Tooke, Ekalaka

James Kirkaldie, Culbertson

Tristin Skov, Fairview

Reese Wirtz, Plentywood

Colter Oie, Scobey

Michael Leach, Simms

Zachary O'Neill, Culbertson

Lane Wienke, Plentywood

Steven Schubarth, Simms

Cole Taylor, Scobey

COACHES

Brock Berryhill, head coach, Scobey

Mike Jones, assistant, Chinook

Brian Manning, assistant, Culbertson

Derek Gackle, assistant, Fairview

Eric Dirk, assistant, Cascade

Clyde Ross, assistant, Fort Benton