Gallatin's Reese Dahlke recognized as exceptional scholar-athlete by National Football Foundation

IRVING, Texas — Reese Dahlke of Gallatin High School in Bozeman has been recognized as one of 82 exceptional high school scholar-athletes by the National Football Foundation (NFF), the organization announced Wednesday.

Dahlke was selected for the 2025 NFF Team of Distinction, which honors outgoing seniors who meet criteria in academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. According to an NFF news release, Dahlke carried a 4.2 grade-point average and was a four-time academic all-state selection and member of the National Honor Society.

He was a two-year captain and earned first-team all-state honors at running back last season as he led Class AA with 19 rushing touchdowns. Dahlke finished his senior season with 1,225 rushing yards on 146 attempts. Gallatin went 10-1, suffering its first and only loss to Kalispell Glacier in the semifinal round of the state playoffs.

"Each year, the NFF Team of Distinction represents the very best of what high school football has to offer — young men who lead with character, perform with excellence and give back to their communities," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in the release. "These 82 honorees exemplify the scholar-athlete ideal that is at the heart of our mission, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements."