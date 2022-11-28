Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark reflects on remarkable junior football season

BOZEMAN — Although Bozeman Gallatin's football season ended in a crosstown defeat to Bozeman High in the Class AA semifinals, it was a huge leap forward in the right direction for the Raptors, proving that they belong among the state’s best teams come next fall.

They also showed that they have one of the most dangerous athletes in the state on the outside in wide receiver Quinn Clark.

The junior wideout and safety made a name for himself stepping into the spotlight at 6-foot-6, providing highlight-reel plays all season — from one handed catches to multiple-touchdown games. He would end his season with 15 touchdown receptions.

“It's like playing backyard football, really. It's fun. It's cool to do that stuff,” Clark explained.

Clark was sidelined in the state semifinals due to injury and because of that never got the chance to eclipse a milestone; reaching 1,000 receiving yards. He had 918 yards through the quarterfinal round.

The injury also stopped him from helping his team against Bozeman High in the semis. Clark hopes to make up for both of those missed opportunities in his senior season.

“I want to get 1,000 yards next year because I was stopped short of that this year, so I'm kind of fired up to do that,” Clark said. “Also, I want to go win a state (championship) my senior year.”

With his athleticism and jaw-dropping numbers this past season, the interest in Clark from the college level has heightened greatly. But for now Clark wants to make the most of his high school career.

“You know, it's fun but I just kind to focus on next season and just focus on getting better,” Clark responded maturely. “It is cool to talk to coaches and get to know them a little bit.”

Next up on the list of to-do’s? The start of basketball season, which undoubtedly will include more high-flying highlights from Clark, who performed well on the hardwood last season.

