Gallatin victorious in first girls flag football crosstown matchup

BOZEMAN — In the first girls flag football meeting between the two teams, Gallatin beat Bozeman High 13-6 on Wednesday night.
The Raptors struck first with a touchdown pass from Saydey Perry to Vanessa Nassar, putting Gallatin up 7-0.
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Gallatin girls flag wins first crosstown matchup against Bozeman 13-6
Then it was Charlene Henry answering for Bozeman with a quarterback keep as the Hawks pulled within one.
The Raptors would score again with under 10 seconds left in the first half on a pass from Nassar to Perry.
Gallatin would keep its 13-6 lead for the remainder of the game.
Both teams travel to Naranche Stadium on Saturday to face Butte High.