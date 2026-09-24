Gallatin victorious in first girls flag football crosstown matchup

BOZEMAN — In the first girls flag football meeting between the two teams, Gallatin beat Bozeman High 13-6 on Wednesday night.

The Raptors struck first with a touchdown pass from Saydey Perry to Vanessa Nassar, putting Gallatin up 7-0.

Watch the highlights here:

Gallatin girls flag wins first crosstown matchup against Bozeman 13-6

Then it was Charlene Henry answering for Bozeman with a quarterback keep as the Hawks pulled within one.

The Raptors would score again with under 10 seconds left in the first half on a pass from Nassar to Perry.

Gallatin would keep its 13-6 lead for the remainder of the game.

Both teams travel to Naranche Stadium on Saturday to face Butte High.