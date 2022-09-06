Froid-Medicine Lake moving forward after long winning streak halted

BILLINGS — The Froid-Lake Redhawks were the kings of 6-Man football the past two years, running up a 24-game winning streak during their reign.

But that streak was snapped this past weekend by Broadview-Lavina, so how does Froid-Lake move forward now?

“It started with five seniors, last year we had five seniors, so there’s 10 guys that started that streak that aren’t here," Froid-Lake head coach Michael Reiter said. "We have young guys back that are a part of it, now they just have to contribute to it more. Going undefeated isn’t easy. That’s not something that happens every year. It had to end sometime, and that’s A-OK. I think this is going to be beneficial for us later on.”

Froid-Lake is back at ground zero as they look to kick off another win streak this Friday at home against Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine.

“We weren’t really too big on that streak. We didn’t talk about it as much as people thought we would," said junior quarterback Mason Dethman. "We kind of kept that on the low so we wouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. Next we’re going to come work hard and be ready for D-G-S.

Dethman is a member of a junior class that hadn’t lost a high school football game until last Friday. After a one-point win to open the season followed by a blowout loss, the Redhawks are thankful for the chance to face top-tier competition early on.

“I’m happy we got to play last week against Custer. I’m glad we played Broadview-Lavina. I’m glad we get D-G-S and I’m glad we get Roy-Winifred," Reiter said. "I’m looking forward to those teams because they’re going to be challenges, as well. If we have a couple bumps along the way."