FORT BENTON — After a 7-1 regular season last fall — and a win in the 8-Man postseason — Fort Benton football rides in to 2025 with momentum featuring experience on the roster.

"I think it's fantastic, we've had roughly the same people on the field each game for the last few years," senior Layne Wallace said during Tuesday morning's practice at Fort Benton high school. "We've all gotten that experience, and we're all vets when it comes to playing football."

Fort Benton football 'picking up where we left off,' enter new season with 11 seniors on team

"It gives me a lot of confidence," senior Truman Giese said. "I've known (the other seniors) since I was in preschool and we just played with each other ever since then."

The Longhorns boast 11 seniors this season which is not commonplace for an 8-Man team. Head coach Monte Giese said it's a luxury to have that many.

"It's not just the numbers, it's that we've got some good athletes," Monte Giese said. "We got players that have a lot of experience in that group of 11."

A big thing that Truman Giese and Wallce both spoke on was how the team has grown together as a whole.

"This year I feel like we did a lot better which is what builds the team in the offseason," Giese said. "Builds the family."

"Last year, the big thing for us was we felt after each week we were building off that week, and we were getting better and better," Wallace said. "I think this year . . . we're picking up where we left off."

First up for the Longhorns in Week 1 is a squad freshly back in the 8-Man north division, the Centerville Miners.

All three said it'll be a great test to prepare Fort Benton for the rest of its schedule.

"The north is tough this year, as it is most years, and so we've got to come out every game ready to play," Monte Giese said. "I don't expect anything different from Centerville.

"It's great to have them back in the northern 8-Man division. They've had a lot of success at the 6-Man level."

"We just have to go out and compete, and do our best," Truman Giese said. "Just like . . . our football motto is earn the right, and that's what we do every day. Earn the right to compete and win."

"You can't judge their 6-Man, because 6-Man and 8-Man are different," Wallace said. "I'm excited though, I'm excited to see how things play out."

The Longhorns welcome the Miners to Fort Benton Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.