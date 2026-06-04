For over four decades, 'The Clev' has showcased top graduating 8-Man players

BUTTE — Team Red won't need to look far for a reason to leave it all on the field when it faces off against Team Blue in the 42nd Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game on Saturday at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field.

Team Blue — made up of some of the top graduating players from the Eastern and Western C — has won the past three contests in this series. Team Red — comprised of players from the Northern and Southern C — is determined to end that skid.

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"Red's lost three years in a row, Blue's three-peated. I started the losing streak, so I plan to end it," joked Ennis head coach Mike Speck who is guiding Team Red. "But that's a big motivation factor. Obviously these kids are here for a reason. We've got a lot of state champions on this team that have seen deep playoff runs. And so they know what it takes to win."

Guiding Team Blue is Seeley-Swan head coach Jacob Haley who has been an assistant for 'The Clev' before but this is his first season as head coach. His squad will be looking to make it a four-peat this weekend.

"It's one of those things that once you're a part of it you don't not want to be part of it," he said. "Had it marked on the calendar all season long. Kind of that official start of football coming back so we're juiced to be here."

Scobey is the reigning 8-Man champion after defeating Drummond-Philipsburg in the title game last November. The Spartans have three players on Team Blue, including Cooper Axtman who will suit up for Dickinson State this fall.

"It's awesome to have my two friends (Bram Handran and Brecken Maher) and it's awesome to come out here and make new friends," said Axtman. "Meet new people, know what they do.

"We had six months off of football so it's fun to get back into it, get moving again and get ready for the fall."

The majority of players in the 8-Man All-Star Game won't be playing football at the collegiate level with some exceptions like Axtman or Lone Peak product Ebe Grabow who will be joining Montana State.

"I feel like 8-Man football can get overlooked sometimes," said Grabow. "I feel like I was given a super awesome opportunity so I'm very blessed to receive that opportunity.

"All the 8-Man kids coming together and playing one last game together is a meaningful statement to the state of Montana."