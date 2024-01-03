Following the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Belt's Ethan Triplett signs with Carroll football

BELT — Another Triplett is headed to play for the Fighting Saints.

Carroll College has had Randall Triplett and Matt Triplett suit up on the gridiron in the past. Next, the Saints will have Ethan Triplett. The Belt superstar was offered scholarships from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western, Montana Tech and the University of Montana but found his home in the Capital City.

“The connections I had with my grandpa going there and my dad going there, and all the coaches there were great and the team was very supporting,” said Ethan Triplett.

Ethan’s grandfather, Randall, played at Carroll from 1972-75 as a defensive lineman. Randall was an All-American in 1972 and was eventually inducted into the Carroll Hall of Fame. Ethan’s high school coach and father, Matt, played safety and linebacker for the Saints from 2001-03. The two of them could not be happier or more excited to see Ethan suit up for the Saints the next few years.

“It means a lot. We have a lot of history there,” said Matt. “To see him go where we’ve all gone … and Carroll has a great tradition of winning, so we’re excited to see him go there and see what he can do at the next level.”

“I often wondered while I was growing up and raising my family if one of my grandsons might play for Carroll College and they did," said Randall. "Ethan is going to play, and I still have another grandson that could play for Carroll.”

Ethan will be the first in the family to play on the offensive side of the ball, giving his family something else to be excited about. He mentioned that he has big plans for his career with one of them being to join his grandfather in the hall of fame.