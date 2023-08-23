First-year head coach Jeremy Butcher looking to make Cascade a winning program

CASCADE — It’s a new era in Cascade as first year head coach Jeremy Butcher will be taking over the Badger’s program. It’s his first taste of coaching at the high school level but with a long background in football as a player and a youth coach, he has plans of elevating the Cascade football team.

“We really focus on culture and values, working towards something, and teamwork,” said Butcher. “Having that brotherhood. I think that’s most important…I think at the end of the day you need to have a little fun out here too. You need to pull together and really stick to your values and learn how to win under pressure.”

Winning under pressure will be a key component for this Badger team. Last year's squad went 5-4, with two of those four losses being by six or less points. Butcher is hoping that the returners will learn from the minor mistakes made throughout those close losses and use that experience to be able to close out games like that in this upcoming season.

However, experience is one thing that they lack. Starting from the top with Butcher who is coaching at this level for the first time, down to only having three seniors on the roster, and rounding it out with sophomores and juniors who may not have gotten as many varsity reps in the previous season. But regardless of their inexperience, the expectations remain on the high end for this season.

“I’m expecting us to win a lot of games and to beat a lot of expectations this year,” said senior defensive end Brent Ethridge.

Ethridge also expressed that the team feels like other teams overlook them and consider a match up with Cascade to be an easy win. He along with the rest of his Badger teammates are looking forward to proving other teams wrong.

They get their first chance to do so as they visit Simms on Friday with a scheduled kickoff time at 7 p.m.